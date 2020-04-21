In my March 25 column on buying land, I pointed out the importance of looking into homeowners association rules and covenants, to know what you can and cannot do on the property you want to purchase. This time we will look at several other aspects you will need to know about.
In my previous example, the property was in a subdivision with private roads, and no water, sewer or electric power. The most obvious first question is how do you get to the subject property? Most properties are in a platted subdivision along with other properties with developed roads that have been deeded to the county for access and maintenance. However, in our example the subject property is located within an area of other properties, there is a road that leads to all properties, but it crosses private landowners’ property along the way to the subject. There is no recorded easement for access.
So what, you say? Folks have been using that road for years! Right, but unless you are paying cash for a property and want to roll the dice that there will never be a problem with a neighboring landowner, this situation needs to be addressed. One simple solution, although painful in terms of the time involved, is a reciprocal easement. There may even be such a document in place but not recorded. In the case of the latter, recording the document after getting a legal opinion of a real estate attorney may solve the problem.
The situation I just described has many facets. One that your lender may ask about is who maintains the road for continued access? While you or your real estate professional are seeking the easement, make sure you address the maintenance aspect as well. Building a home on the subject property will require a building permit issued by the county building department. Before a permit is issued, proof of access will be required. This is because the building department will inspect your project during construction. The right to traverse other property owners’ land via the road must be verified in advance of a permit being issued so trespassing does not occur. This is important for you, your contractor and his agents and subcontractors, as well as the county building department. Voila, the easement does this! This not legal advice so do seek the input of a real estate attorney here.
Next, let’s look at what the property offers for utilities. The most precious natural resource in Western states is somewhat of a moving target concerning quantity and quality of it. You guessed it — water! Quantity and quality are unknown without some advance scouting and testing. Perhaps the least scientific, yet most telling, is to talk to as many surrounding other landowners as possible about the quality of their water and the taste. Ask if they ever have shortages or if their well production is plentiful. Another gold mine of knowledge about wells are the Black Mountain Drilling and Black Mountain Pump Service companies, both in Divide. They can tell you of their experience and results for water in most areas of Teller and surrounding counties.
Further, enlist the help of your general contractor to help with placement of a well. County regulations require 200 feet between the well and septic field. The puzzle then is to make sure the home, well and septic all fit within the topography of your intended land perimeter.
As always, I recommend you employ the help of experienced professionals to guide you through the real estate buying/ selling, planning, architectural, engineering and building process. Saving a few dollars at the beginning of a project is not worth the pain of trying to rectify a costly uninformed mistake later.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.