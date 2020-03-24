The image of buying land for building your dream home is very tempting in the Rocky Mountains.
Clients we work with in my company tell us they are looking in Teller and Park counties for that perfect parcel of land to build on. The description we hear most often as real estate professionals is, “we would like to buy some land of at least two acres, it would be great if it has water running through it, and a view of Pikes Peak.” This ideal description of property has become difficult to find in the region but not impossible. Often there is a parcel of at least two acres available but the view and waterway may not be quite what the buyer is seeking.
Let's imagine for purpose of this article we have found a two-acre lot in a sparsely populated subdivision on the edge of Teller County. There is a private road that crosses over other properties within the subdivision leading to the property, no available water sewer or electric power on the property and no driveway has been established. Where do you start your investigation to make sure this is the right property for you?
First things first about buying land or any kind of real estate is researching who owns the property and what are the restrictions that apply within the subdivision that will affect your rights to build the home of your dreams. Some things to consider initially: Is there a homeowners association within the subdivision that will govern both the architectural design of your new home and how the subdivision is cared for in the common areas such as roads or gathering areas. Are there covenants established by the developer of the subdivision? These will further define the size of the home you can build, use of the property when it comes to animals and pets, and hunting allowances on your own property. You may not be able to be the Davy Crockett you envision being able to hunt on your own land. Finally, are there deed restrictions that will allow the transfer of ownership but impose difficulties to you after closing?
After you and your real estate professional have identified the perfect land, price and terms of purchase are established with a real estate contract, then you will have a period of time for due diligence to research the conditions I’m describing here. The title company will research all recorded documents including recorded liens and covenants and may require an Improvement Location Certificate prepared by a surveyor to indicate encroachments on your and the adjoining property.
I mentioned there may be an HOA that governs conditions and use of properties within a subdivision. That is not researched by the title company and requires further research by you. Typically, the seller will supply information about the HOA in the inspection period for your review and I strongly recommend you read that material thoroughly and if there is anything not clear you should seek legal advice to make sure you understand exactly what you can and cannot do on your property.
To fully understand your property rights and how you may use the property you are purchasing requires research. I’ll continue to describe additional areas to dig into in my next column to help you get started. However, as always, I recommend you seek help from a real estate professional or other knowledgeable specialists in the matters I write about in this column. See you next time!
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.