In my last column (“Buying a new construction home — Part 1,” April 20), I talked about buying a new construction custom home. In that scenario, you buy the lot, arrange a construction loan, have your home designed by an architect, and contract with a custom homebuilder to build your home. You are involved in detailed decisions during the entire homebuilding process.
But what if waiting for nine months or more while your home is being built and the extra involvement and time is just not how you want to spend your time? A builder spec home or a semi-custom home may be just the decision for you.
In the active home market we are now experiencing, it is unlikely to find multiple ready-to-move-into spec homes lined up in a subdivision to walk through and be able to pick the one you like and move in quickly. You will find subdivisions and even “infill” single lots where builders have purchased lots and are constructing new homes based on plans they have designed or own.
There are several advantages of locating a “to be built” or an in-progress home in the process of being built. The No. 1 advantage is a high level of predictability. Every builder process is slightly different, however. Just like in the custom homebuilding scenario, the process of buying a spec home is best started by involving your Realtor. They can help you locate new construction homes and arrange for you to see plans and talk with builders through the builder’s Realtor. If you are willing to purchase a home that the builder has designed and built, and is finishing from beginning to end, based on their designer’s choices of finishes, you have found a true spec home.
A step beyond the spec home is a semi-custom home. This homebuilding process puts you back in the picture of being able to make some finish choices along the way for the home you have contracted for. Builders who offer semi-custom homes will have specific finish categories they may offer, so you can pick the finishes you desire. These categories are usually paint and carpet colors, tile and flooring variations, cabinetry style and finish, and appliance packages.
Homebuilding has improved in many areas of construction over the years. The improvements are mainly in energy efficiency and technology. The builder you choose may have other categories in addition to finishes, including improved technology in lighting, communication and smart home technology that allow the owner to control the home environment from any room and even remotely. Be sure and ask about these extra features as you are getting to know your builder.
Every homebuilding process and builder is somewhat unique. Get to know the builder you are choosing and make sure you communicate well with them. Make sure it is a two-way conversation so you are heard as well. The semi-custom homebuilder will work with you on a proposed budget for the home, and the finishes and categories of products you will be able to choose from. This predictability can greatly simplify the homebuilding process for you and make it an enjoyable experience.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.