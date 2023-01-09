A movement to brand the city of Cripple Creek as a theatre mecca is taking shape, propelled by the energy of actors and the nonprofit Friends of the Butte Theater.
For decades, the Butte Theater staged melodramas once a year with audiences booing and cheering villains and heroes. The performances were a tradition and an alternative to gaming in Cripple Creek.
However, the movement toward serious drama is leaving the melodramas behind as part of another era. Another change is that the award-winning Thin Air Theatre Company is no longer with the Butte.
The new season begins this month with the all-female production of “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-The-Moon Marigolds.” Written by Paul Zindel, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1971.
The performance features local actors and is directed by Courtney Loggins. A graduate of the Los Angeles Academy of Arts, Loggins is an actor and director, with experience in theatre and film around the nation.
“This is an opportunity for me because I feel like this is a place where I can do theater that is cathartic,” Loggins said.
She, along with Zack Sztanyo, the Butte’s manager, and Annie Durham, production coordinator, is leading the movement toward producing plays intended to evoke emotion and thought. Sztanyo and Durham are board members of the Friends.
The “marigolds” play, Loggins said, is dark and, in some ways, brutal, as it deals with intergenerational trauma, the addiction cycle, mental illness and poverty. “It’s about ways the human spirit can either succumb and simply survive or ultimately transcend the cycle,” Loggins said
The play stars Jamie Brown in the lead. “My inspiration for suggesting the all-female play is when I saw Jamie Brown on stage,” Durham said. “She is absolutely phenomenal.”
Sztanyo added, “An actor like Brown not only shines her own light but really lifts up everyone around her. That is very rare.”
Despite the trauma and darkness, the play offers hope and light, Loggins said. “Theater can show us the dark in ourselves that we might not want to look at,” she said. “Maybe when people leave the theater, they will be compelled to be changed by it.”
At times, the play is hilarious, Loggins said. “Part of the darkness is that we can all relate to dysfunction, the weird things we don’t talk about, especially around the holidays,” she said
For Sztanyo, the movement toward realism is an opportunity to collaborate with the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, where Loggins heads the drama department.
One of her students, Kaylee Peterson, 15, is the youngest member of the cast. “I have to say that this kid is delivering one of the most raw and vulnerable performances I’ve ever seen,” Loggins said. “And I’ve been doing this for 30 years.”
In addition to Brown and Peterson, the cast includes Dharma Kimball, Sarah Oliver and Chloe Welch. “It’s really an honor to come into this space, especially in this first community season, with actors who range in age from Generation Z to Baby Boomers,” Loggins said.
The play inaugurates the 2023 season of community theater in Cripple Creek. “I love it that we’re pushing the boundaries, but not so far that we have a rock-throwing situation,” Sztanyo said. “Doing serious drama after the holidays I think is going to be refreshing. If you leave the theater and are thinking about it, it’s a good play.”
Presented by the city of Cripple Creek, sponsored by Creations Everlasting and Newmont Mining Corp., the play is produced by Friends of the Butte Theater.