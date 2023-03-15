The Butte Theater pays tribute to the late country singer Patsy Cline, which its latest production. “Searching for Patsy.” Written by Robert Tagliaboschi, the play stars local actors, Emily Heida, Madyline Sneckner, Courtney Loggins and Jaime Brown.

The drama begins with a contest, when four woman from cities around the country arrive in Cripple Creek to compete for the title of “Best Patsy Cline,” tribute artist of the year.

Tagliaboschi plays Jimmy Dean, another late great country singer, who will interview the candidates for the title.

“I believe the story supports the music and the music supports the dialogue,” he said. “They come together for a heartwarming and humorous evening’s entertainment.”

Annie Durham is the play’s music director and accompanies the contestants on the piano.

“Patsy Cline was such an extraordinary woman who was taken from this Earth way too soon. Her strength and perseverance still reverberates, even 60 years after her death,” Durham said. “The cast and crew in this show are indicative of the incredible amount of talent we have in Teller County.”

Produced by Friends of the Butte, a nonprofit organization, the play is directed by Sonja Oliver.

Patsy Cline died in a plane crash in Tennessee in 1963. She was 30 years old. Ten years after her death, Cline was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

“Searching for Patsy” runs from March 24 through April 2 and shows on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 1p.m. Tickets are at friendsofthebutte.org and and buttetheater.com or by calling (719) 689-6402.