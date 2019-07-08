Annie Durham has been nominated for a Henry Award for Outstanding Musical Direction for her role in “Forever Plaid” at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek.
Durham, debate coach and choir accompanist at Cripple Creek/Victor High School, is one of seven musicians to be nominated by the Colorado Theatre Guild.
Durham’s recognition is notable as the performance was her first at the Butte and the first season for its new resident company, Mountain Rep Theatre. “Usually, the music in ‘Forever Plaid’ is done with a combo,” said Kevin Pierce, who directed the show last summer. “But since we’re a smaller space and with a smaller budget, Annie played the entirety of the show. Being on stage the entire time she was the fifth character.”
Born and raised in Montrose, Durham learned to play the piano at the age of 5. “My grandparents had a piano in their basement,” she said. “I played my first musical, ‘Nobody’s Earnest’ when I was 15 and that’s when I really fell in love with stage production.”
Durham’s career took off when she was hired as an accompanist for a dinner theatre in Boulder followed by two years at the Cabaret Dinner Theatre in Grand Junction, where she was in several performances of “Forever Plaid.”
Currently, Durham is in the Butte’s productions of “Grease” and the melodrama “My Partner,” which run alternately from July 5 through Aug. 18, both directed by Pierce.
The Butte received additional recognition with the nomination of Rebecca Myers for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role in “Always … Patsy Cline” last summer.
The 14th Annual Henry Awards ceremony will take place July 22 at the Lone Tree Arts Center in Lone Tree. Durham and Pierce plan to be there.