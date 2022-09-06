The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
July home sales in Teller County, Ute Pass
According to the Roshek Report, 73 homes sold in July in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $915,000, the lowest, $219,000. In Divide, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $925,000, the lowest, $210,000. In Florissant, of 28 homes sold, the highest-priced was $985,000, the lowest, $227,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 2 homes sold, the highest-priced was $238,650, the lowest, 210,300. In Ute Pass, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $660,000, the lowest, $350,000.