The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 719-686-6458.
Charis Bible College donates $5,000 to Divide food pantry
A $5,000 donation by Charis Bible College to the Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide put the finishing touches on a fundraising campaign.
“We are much closer to raising the money we need to buy the one-half acre field next to the pantry,” said Judi Hesselberg who, with her husband, Ken, manages the pantry, a nonprofit organization.
The Hesselbergs’ goal was to raise $85,000 to buy the half-acre field to continue to provide space for parking for volunteers.
“The community has been amazing,” Hesselberg said. “I think we are going to be able to do it!”
To donate food to the pantry, call 719-322-7610. To make a monetary donation online, go to littlechapelfoodpantry.org/donate.
Green Box Arts hosts farmers market
Green Box Arts hosts the Green Farm and Art Market from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Green Box Farm Stand at 6990 Lake St., Green Mountain Falls.