UPS Store campaign supports Junior Achievement programs
The UPS Store in Woodland Park is participating in the national “Start Small, Grow Big” campaign that began last week. Customers at the the store in the Safeway Plaza can donate $1, $2, or $5 to fund Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness programs.
Nationally, the UPS Store kicked off the program with a $50,000 donation to benefit Junior Achievement. Customers in all of the more than 5,000 UPS Store locations have the option to donate when they make a purchase.
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, JA is a nonprofit organization that equips schoolage children to succeed in work and personal life by giving them the knowledge and skills they need to manage money, plan for the future, and make smart academic and career choices.