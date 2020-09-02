The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call 686-6458.
NICK PINELL NAMED MANAGER
AT VINTAGE MARKET
Nick Pinell has closed SYS Auction and Sales in Woodland Vintage Market and moved the antiques and collectibles to the historic log building, the former Brazen Head restaurant. When the remodeling construction is complete, Pinell will be named manager of the new Brazen Head Vintage Market at 720 W. U.S. 24.
COUNTY’S HABITAT FOR HUMANITY MAKES A MOVE
Teller County Habitat for Humanity has moved offices from 700 Valley View Drive to the lower level of the Brazen Head building. For information, call (719) 687-4447.
NEW BBQ RESTAURANT OPENS
Megan Li recently opened Peak View Barbecue and Tap Room in the Safeway Plaza. The restaurant features a smokehouse and homemade seasonings, along with a view of Pikes Peak. The restaurant is open daily from 11-10 p.m.
ALSO
• Connie Joiner, former Teller County Treasurer, has been elected secretary of the Pikes Peak Opera League.
• The 2021 Victor Heritage Calendars are available for a $10 donation to the nonprofit organization at The Fragile Edge, Prospectors Pick, Mountain Massage & Jason’s Antiques, Midcentury Elegance and Victor Artist’s Co-op. For a mail order copy, send a check to Victor Heritage Society, P.O. Box 42, Victor, CO 80860.