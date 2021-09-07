The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Foxworth-Galbraith donates materials to Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club
Foxworth-Galbraith donated the materials for the new kiosk at the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club and Foxworth employee Jerry Emery designed, built and installed the kiosk. Jeanette Zupancic, member of the nonprofit organization, Woodland Park Senior Organization, spearheaded the project.
Gayle Gross’s Reserve — Our Gallery hosts a wine/hors d’oeuvres reception for the Colorado Phoenix Project from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120. The project, founded by Thom Seehafer, who owns Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park, is a Teller County nonprofit focusing on at risk people. RSVP for one or two adults by Sept. 13. Call 719-930-6365.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region presents the 3rd annual Light of Hope Teller breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. For reservations or to inquire about sponsorships or host a table of six, go to casappr.org/LOHT or call 719-447-9898 ext. 1026.