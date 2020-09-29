The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call 686-6458.
NEW MICROTEL INN OPENS IN WOODLAND PARK
Mark Rabaut held a grand opening reception Sept. 19 to celebrate the opening of his new Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham in Woodland Park. The 65-room motel is the beneficiary of the Downtown Development Authority’s tax-increment financing program.
“We would not have built this without the TIF,” Rabaut said.
Despite opening the motel during the coronavirus pandemic, “business is picking up,” Rabaut said. “September is looking pretty good.”
Laura Rabaut, Mark’s daughter, is the general manager.
MARESCA STEPS DOWN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CYCLING CLUB
Deborah Maresca has resigned as the executive director of Mountain Top Cycling Club. She is the nonprofit organization’s founder.
Maresca, who will remain on the organization’s board of directors, is succeeded by Jenny Abercrombie.