Aspen Mine Center hires new senior advocate director
Nicole Walker has been hired as senior advocate director at the Aspen Mine Center, the nonprofit organization based in Cripple Creek announced.
Green Box Arts receives grant
Green Box Arts, a nonprofit organization based in Green Mountain Falls, received an $8,500 grant from Colorado Creative Industries. It was one of 122 grants totaling $907,000 awarded this monthin 28 counties across the state. These grants benefit both small and large communities, with 38% of grant funds awarded in communities located outside the Denver metro area.
Colorado is experiencing healthy growth post-pandemic thanks to the influx of funds being allocated across the state’s creative economy,” said Director of Colorado Creative Industries Margaret Hunt. “We admire the strength and dedication of these hard-working individuals and groups who stayed committed through one of the hardest years our economy has faced. Arts contribute significantly to our well-being and sense of community, and we are proud to continue supporting their work with the Colorado Creates grant.”
A complete list of this year’s grant recipients by county available online at oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-creates-grant.
Also
Toyota in Colorado Springs awarded a $2,000 grant to the Gold Belt Scenic Byway for the cleanup Sept. 18 along Shelf Road in Teller County. In a partnership with Focus on the Forest, volunteers cleared trash from the illegal camps. According to a report by Commissioner Erik Stone, the crews restored the area to its natural state.