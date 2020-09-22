The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call 686-6458.
96 HOMES SOLD IN TELLER COUNTY, UTE PASS IN AUGUST
According to the Roshek Report, 96 homes sold in August in Teller County and Ute Pass.
In Woodland Park, of 39 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.2 million, the lowest, $213,000.
In Divide, of 12 homes sold, the highest-priced was $630,000, the lowest, $235,000.
In Florissant, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $770,000, the lowest, $220,000.
In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $460,000, the lowest, $93,000.
In Ute Pass, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $800,000, the lowest, $261,000.
Of the real estate market in August, 98.9 % of homes sold for the list price.
ALSO
• Vanguard Skin Specialists, a dermatology clinic in Woodland Park, offers a free cancer spot check Oct. 6 for patient who have not seen a dermatologist during 2020. To request a free appointment, call 719-355-1585.
• National Night Out 2020 is from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 6 in downtown Woodland Park.