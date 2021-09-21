The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
86 homes sold in Ute Pass, Teller County
According to the Roshek Report, 86 homes sold in July in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 43 homes sold, the highest-priced was $895,000, the lowest, $200,000. In Divide, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $910,000, the lowest, $302,000. In Florissant, of 26 homes sold, the highest-priced was $750,000, the lowest, $113,000. In Cripple Creek & Victor, of 4 homes sold, the highest-priced was $367,450, the lowest, $128,000. In Ute Pass, of 2 homes sold, the highest-priced was $785,000, the lowest, $329,000.
Also
• According to a press release from TDS Telecom, residents in the 719 area code in Colorado will be required to dial 10 digits (area code and phone number) for all local calls starting Oct. 24. Local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed and a recording may inform customers that your call cannot be completed as dialed. The recording will ask customers to please hang up and redial with 10 digits.
• The Wildwood Hotel and Casino are the presenting sponsors of the 3rd annual CASA Light of Hope Teller breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Reservations are available at casappr.org/loht.