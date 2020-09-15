The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or call 686-6458.
VICKI CALDWELL GETS PROMOTION AT TELLER COUNTY FINANCE DEPT.
Budget officer Vicki Caldwell has been named director of the Teller County Finance department.
DOWNTOWN FALL CLEANUP TO TAKE PLACE SEPT. 18
Woodland Park Main Street sponsors the Downtown Fall Cleanup from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 18. To reserve a spot, reply to info@mainstreet.org or call 270-1170.
2021 VICTOR HERITAGE CALENDARS AVAILABLE
The Fragile Edge, Prospectors Pick, Mountain Massage & Jason’s Antiques, MidCentury Elegance and Victor’s Artists Co-Op have the 2021 Victor Heritage Calendars available for a $15 donation. For a mail order copy, send a $15 check (includes postage and handling) to Victor Heritage Society, P.O. Box 424, Victor 80860.