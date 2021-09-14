Carol Kittelson, chief assessment manager in the office of assessor Colt Simmons received recognition last week for five years of service. The Teller County Board of County Commissioners, in particular, praised her dedication to surveying properties within the county, which, at times, pose potential risks with homeowners.
The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority hired Rebecca Allen as the board’s part-time executive assistant. Allen has experience in writing grants and succeeded in winning the board’s approval after a public interview at the DDA meeting Sept 7.
UCHealth has been named the top Colorado employer by Forbes’ annual America’s Best Employers by State. UCHealth has 26,000 employees and hundreds of physicians, some of whom work at UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital in Woodland Park.