Treasurer’s Office welcomes new admin assistant
Michele Mykol has been hired as an administrative assistant in the Teller County Treasurer’s Office under the direction of Mark Czelusta. Mykol formerly worked in the facilities department at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Czelusta introduced the new employee to Teller County commissioners Aug. 26.
Kiwanis donate backpacks
Kiwanis After Dark filled and donated 680 backpacks for students in the Cripple Creek/Victor and Woodland Park School districts. As well, the group donated hand-wipe containers for teachers to use in the classrooms.