The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
BELLA AESTHETICS BACK IN BUSINESS
Emerging from restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonia Sawyer is revising her skin-care business after several months of shutdown.
Certified as an advanced medical skin care procedure specialist, Sawyer opened Bella Aesthetics last year in Woodland Park, pre-COVID-19. After six months, with the coronavirus restrictions loosened, Sawyer is back in business.
From micro-needling and plasma fibroblasts to treatments for tightening the skin, Sawyer includes facials and chemical peels in her services.
As a skin care specialist, Sawyer treats conditions such as droopy eyelids and jowls or lines in the face caused by smoking. “There are things you can do for anti-aging and problematic skin,” she said.
In view of the pandemic safety measures, Sawyer wears a mask during treatments and takes clients on a one-on-one basis. “My room is completely sanitized between appointments,” she said.
For information about Bella Aesthetics at 300 W. Lake Ave., in the Fuss Salon and Spa, call 719-651-7573 or check the website, bellaesthetics.us.