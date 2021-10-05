The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Tom Romano takes over plumbing business
In a symbolic gesture, Cort Wahl handed over a pipe wrench to Tom Romano, the new owner of Wahl’s business, C.W.’s Plumbing. Shortly after Wahl announced his retirement in late summer, Romano, a three-year employee, offered to buy the business. For information, call 719-687-4122.
Teller County treated Gov. Jared Polis and local officials to a picnic lunch Sept. 29 in Cripple Creek. The lunch came from Joanie’s Deli in Woodland Park.