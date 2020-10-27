The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION HOSTS LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BANQUET
The Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, whose president is Jennifer Erdley, hosted the annual law enforcement appreciation banquet on Oct. 16 at Sourdough Ranch north of Woodland Park.
COMMISSIONER CAMPBELL APPOINTED TO EXECUTIVE BOARD
Teller County Commissioner Bob Campbell was appointed last week to represent the county on the Pikes Peak Workforce Consortium Executive Board.
ALSO
• The Ute Pass Cultural Center, Wildwood Casino, HD Aero, Dinosaur Resource Center, Carter Realty and Schommer Construction sponsored the Zoom fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocate Light of Hope Teller on Oct. 20.