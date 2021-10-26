The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
29th Salute to American Veterans Rally raises more than $8K
The 29th Salute to American Veterans Rally in August in Woodland Park raised more than $8,000 for local veterans. Accepting a $5,300 check from Jim Wear, center, founder of the rally, are Dan Williams and Andy Tyler, commanders of the American Legion Post 1980 and VFW Post 6051, respectively.
Nearly $3K raised for Vets 4 Vets
Members of Vets 4 Vets celebrated a donation of $2,800, as the funds were raised during the veterans rally in August. The organization assists homeless veterans through the Pikes Peak Homeless Veterans Coalition.
108 homes sold in Teller County, Ute Pass in September
According to the Roshek Report, 108 homes in Teller County and Ute Pass sold in September.
In Woodland Park, of 39 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,153,381, the lowest, $86,500.
In Divide, of 18 homes sold, the highest-priced was $$1,087,500, the lowest, $285,000.
In Florissant, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $820,000, the lowest, $135,000.
In Cripple Creek/Victor, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,490,000, the lowest, $92,500.
In Ute Pass, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,100,000, the lowest, $300,000.
The average over-the-list price in all sales was 101.6%.
Also
The Ute Pass Historical Society received a $2,600 grant from Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grants. The funds were provided by the Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the rescue plan to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus.