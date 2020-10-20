The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
MORE THAN 2,000 COVID-19 PATIENTS DISCHARGED FROM UCHEALTH
UCHealth reports that more than 2,000 patients recovering from COVID-19 have now been discharged from its hospitals throughout Colorado. The patients are able to continue their recoveries either at home or in post-acute care centers.
Overall, UCHealth has cared for almost 30% of the state’s patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
UCHealth is now caring for about 65 hospitalized patients across Colorado with either confirmed or possible COVID-19 infections, almost double the number of hospitalizations from late August.
ALSO
• Sandra Holte, tax and abatement specialist in the Teller County treasurer’s office, has retired after 10 years with the county.
• Craig Spivey has been promoted to mortgage loan officer at Park State Bank & Trust. Spivey joined the bank as a personal banker in 2015 with the primary role of working with new personal or business accounts.
• Michael Lawson has been hired as Woodland Park’s Assistant City Manager. Lawson’s first day was Oct. 19.