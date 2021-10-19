The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
TCRAS to host gala in Colorado Springs
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter presents Wags & Wishes Gala from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Colorado Springs. For reservations, go to tcrascolorado.org or call 719-686-7707.
Denise Wilson hired by PPWC as career guidance counselor
Denise Wilson has been hired by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center to offer career guidance for people in southern Teller County. Wilson works with Brent Kennedy, who manages the program at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
Also
• Wines of Colorado in Cascade has listed the business and the building for sale with Hoff & Leigh Commercial Real Estate.
• The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum features Look Out! The Posse’s Comin’, presented by Gary Horton at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the museum. The program, in collaboration with the Cripple Creek District Museum, is free and reservations are advised at VictorMuseum.com.