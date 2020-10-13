The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
CREATIONS EVERLASTING OFFERS FALL SCENE
Creations Everlasting, located at 410 Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek, offers a cheerful autumn scene at the entrance to the boutique/coffee shop that serves freshly-ground Serrano’s coffee, including espresso and lattes. In addition to boutique items, coffee and tea, owner Edie Smith features a Christmas section in the shop all year long.
MCGINTY’S WOOD OVEN PUB HIRES VENDOLA
Larissa Vendola has been hired as the chef at McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub in Divide. Vendola previously worked at Garden of the Gods Gourmet in Colorado Springs.
TWEEDS HOLIDAY HOME TOUR DEC. 5-6
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. Working with Teller County Public Health, event organizers will require face coverings for guests along with limited home occupancies and ”clean” teams.
This year’s beneficiaries of the tour are Teller County Habitat for Humanity, Teller Senior Coalition, Ute Pass Symphony Guild, Woodland Park Players and Woodland Park Senior Organization.