CORE Electric Cooperative announces Joan Beckner as Chief Legal Officer
CORE Electric Cooperative, an electric cooperative based in Sedalia, announced the hiring of Joan Beckner as Chief Legal Officer, effective Oct. 4.
Beckner’s experience in the energy industry spans business-focused legal and engineering roles. She specialized in IP/patent/technology litigation, dispute resolution and complex commercial transactions for 10 years at the Houston office of a large international law firm before spending 5 years leading various legal teams at Schlumberger. Her strong technical background will allow her to comprehend our operations and offer practical solutions to manage legal risk.
Beckner earned her B.S. and M.S. in petroleum engineering from Stanford University and J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. Most recently Beckner completed the Financing and Deploying Clean Energy professional certificate program at the Yale Center for Business and the Environment as a member of its 2020-21 cohort.
IREA rebranding to CORE Electric Cooperative
Intermountain Rural Electric Association announced in late August that it is now CORE Electric Cooperative, a name and identity that reflects its mission of providing essential electric service to thriving communities and its role at the center of the lives of a modern and diverse membership.
The company will remain structured as a nonprofit, member-owned electric cooperative utility serving Colorado.
“We’re just a different company today than where we were originally,” Tim White, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “We are CORE to — at the heart of — the lives of our members. The communities we serve are located at the CORE — the central part — of Colorado.”
CORE, formerly known as IREA, began more than 80 years ago providing electric service primarily to rural communities. Since then, it has grown to the largest electric distribution cooperative in Colorado, serving some 300,000 customers. Its 5000-square-mile footprint now extends beyond the mountains and rural areas to some of the fastest growing communities in the United States.
This rebranding is not the result of a merger or acquisition. Billing and services will remain the same, so members do not need to take any action or make any changes due to this rebranding.
The member service remains the same at 800-332-9450.
For more information, visit CORE.coop.
Also
Matt McCracken was elected treasurer in a unanimous vote by the Downtown Development Authority board of directors in a special meeting Oct. 8. McCracken owns McCracken Professional Builders in Woodland Park.
Wildwood Casino was the presenting sponsor of the 3rd annual Light of Hope Teller, a fundraising breakfast Oct. 6 for Court Appointed Special Advocate in Teller County. Schommer Construction LLC was the Children’s Hero Circle Sponsor for the event and Carter Realty and HD Aero were the Hope Circle Sponsor.