The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
COFFEE KIOSK OWNERS TO OPEN ANOTHER BUSINESS
Months after opening the Human Bean drive-thru coffee kiosk, Dan and Sara Taylor hope to open the adjacent Express Car Wash in the spring. The construction site in the center of downtown Woodland Park is visible to the thousands of drivers who pass every day.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FINALLY HOSTS ANNUAL DINNER
After months of delay, the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce finally hosted the annual dinner Oct. 23 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Upon entry, 150 chamber members had their temperatures taken and agreed to wear masks and maintain social distance, except when tipping a glass or eating.