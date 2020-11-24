The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
CRIPPLE CREEK CAMPGROUND EARNS KOA AWARDS
Cripple Creek KOA Holiday campground earned the 2021 Kampgrounds of America President’s and KOA Founder’s awards this month. The awards are given to KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in customer service and KOA quality review.
ALSO
• The owners and staff of the Human Bean, Jimmy John’s and Judges Char-Grill provided and delivered food and coffee to election judges Nov. 3 at the Woodland Park library.
• Hanna Skandera has been named president and chief executive officer of the Daniels Fund, which was established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels. Over the years, many nonprofit organizations in Teller County have received grants from the fund. Skandera will succeed Hank Brown, who has served as interim president and chief executive officer since May 1.