The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
92 HOMES SOLD IN TELLER, UTE PASS IN OCTOBER
According to the Roshek Report, 92 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in October.
In Woodland Park, of 34 homes sold, the highest-priced, was $987,000, the lowest, $110,000.
In Divide, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $735,000, the lowest, $266,000.
In Florissant, of 28 homes sold, the highest-priced was $941,900, the lowest, $181,000.
In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 12 homes sold, the highest-priced was $449,000, the lowest, $145,000.
In Ute Pass, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $900,000, the lowest, $528,300.
ADULT DAY PROGRAM REOPENS AFTER VARIANCE APPROVED
DayBreak, an adult day program, has re-opened after Teller County Public Health and Environment approved its variance request.
Throughout the past eight months, DayBreak received support from foundations and organizations: Newmont Mining Corp., Osborne Trust Fund, Lillis Foundation, Colorado Department of Transportation, City of Woodland Park Community Investment Fund, IndyGIVE! Angels Against Alzheimer’s, Eastern Colorado Bank, Community of Caring — Pioneers of Service and individual donors.
ALSO
- Newmont Mining Corp., Southern Teller County Focus Group, Black Hills Energy, Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation and Cripple Creek District Museum sponsor the Christmas 2020 Holiday Headframe Lighting weekend evenings from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1, weather allowing.
- Woodland Park Main Street members will be serving coffee and treats during Small Business Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or if weather is inclement, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Woodland Square.