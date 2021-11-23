112421-cr-buzz1

Java Haus, a new coffee shop in Woodland Park, opened last week at 116 W. Midland Ave.

 Pat Hill, The Pikes Peak Courier

The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.

New coffee shop opens in Woodland Park

Tessa and Joe Swearengin celebrated the opening of Java Haus, 116 W. Midland Ave., last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. Designed by David Langley, the coffee shop also has a conference room. Tara Peterson manages the shop with six employees.

Also

Woodland Park Main Street, in collaboration with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will host a Welcome Station at Joanie’s Deli in Woodland Park on Small Business Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free canvas bag with coupons and promotional items from local businesses.

Tags

Load comments