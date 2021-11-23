The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
New coffee shop opens in Woodland Park
Tessa and Joe Swearengin celebrated the opening of Java Haus, 116 W. Midland Ave., last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. Designed by David Langley, the coffee shop also has a conference room. Tara Peterson manages the shop with six employees.
Also
Woodland Park Main Street, in collaboration with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will host a Welcome Station at Joanie’s Deli in Woodland Park on Small Business Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27. The first 100 shoppers will receive a free canvas bag with coupons and promotional items from local businesses.