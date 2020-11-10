The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
PEAK SUN TANNING OFFERS OPTIONS
Delayed for several months by the shutdown in March due to the coronavirus, Jeremiah and Lindsay Innes opened Peak Sun Tanning in August.
With three levels of tanning options, depending upon time and intensity of the UV light, salon clients can ease into getting a tan.
“Level 2 is more of a beginner, where the UV output is not as aggressive as the others,” Jeremiah Innes said. “You’re still going to get a tan but at a slower pace.”
Level 4 is a standup alternative rather than a bed.
Along with the tanning options, the water jet massage targets the outdoor adventurer as well as those who want a 15-minute muscle refresher.
“Lindsay and I are into motor sports, being out in the woods and we use the jet massage after riding all weekend,” he said. “There are a lot of people like that in this area so we wanted to have this.”
The jet massage table comes with the option of having a facial while high-pressure waves condition the muscles. “Red light therapy is meant to release collagen and dead skin cells and helps with skin rejuvenation,” Innes said.
For those with the winter blues, the beds can offer an interlude. “With the lack of sunlight, people lose Vitamin D so the replacement for that is with artificial sun tanning,” Jeremiah Innes said. “The beds warm people up and give them a look of not being stuck in the house all winter long.”
Next up for the business is purchasing a non-UV spray tan unit. “For people getting ready for a photo shoot, senior portraits, family or wedding photos, the spray tan is a right-now kind of tan,” Innes said.
As an auxiliary to the UV and facial options, Peak Sun Tanning has a full line of lotions.
Most days, 9-month-old Raelynn comes to work with her dad. “She’s our mascot,” he said. Lindsay, a business insurance agent, continues to work at home as a result of the shutdown.
The business is in the Peak Internet building at 740 E. U.S. 24. For information, call 686-6807.