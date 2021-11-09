The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
98 homes sold in Teller County, Ute Pass in October
According to the Roshek Report, 98 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in October. In Woodland Park, of 43 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.1 million, the lowest, $199,500. In Divide, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $730,000, the lowest, $122,565. In Florissant, of 24 homes sold, the highest-priced was $870,000, the lowest, $202,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 14 homes sold, the highest-priced was $856,000, the lowest, $205,000. In Ute Pass, of 4 homes sold, the highest-priced was $650,000, the lowest, $464,900.
Also
The Colorado Springs Health Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to the Cripple Creek/Victor School District for its Building Trades Mini-Factory. The funds will help launch the trade school for students who will learn how to construct manufactured homes in Cripple Creek.
Hardcastle Heating Air & Plumbing was among the sponsors of the Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique, a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization CHOICES Pregnancy Center.