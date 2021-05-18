The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
64 HOMES SOLD IN TELLER COUNTY, UTE PASS
According to the Roshek Report, 64 homes were sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in April.
In Woodland Park, of 23 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.6 million, the lowest, $302,000.
In Divide, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $731.000, the lowest, $345,000.
In Florissant, of 19 homes sold, the highest-priced was $925,000, the lowest $251,000.
In Cripple Creek/Victor, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $658,000, the lowest, $87,000.
In Ute Pass, of 7 homes sold, the highest-priced was $580,000, the lowest, $320,000.
ALSO
The Honorary Deputy Sheriffs Association hosts the 2021 Golf Tournament on June 11 at Shining Mountain Golf Club.
The Woodland Park Senior Citizens Organization hosts a free dinner for area veterans and active military and their spouses from 11:45-12:45 p.m. May 18 at the senior center. For reservations, call 719-687-3877.