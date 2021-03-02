The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
NEW FRAMING BUSINESS OPENS IN WOODLAND PARK
A retired corporate attorney with an artistic flair, Diane Browning switched from law to framing and recently opened Mountain Framescape in Woodland Park.
“I wanted to do something fun,” she said.
Before opening, she stocked the shop with the inventory of a framing business in Divide that had closed in recent years. “I bought it all,” she said.
A graduate of the American Picture Framing Academy in Dallas, Browning is ready for business with a varied collection of framing options.
“I can frame anything, art, needle work, posters, photos — anything a person would need framed,” she said.
The office, in the Courier building at 1200 E.U.S. Highway 24, is both workshop and reception area.
For more information or to make an appointment, check Browning’s website, mountainframescape.com, or call 816-679-1151.
WOODLAND PARK BUSINESS OWNERS ASKED TO COMPLETE SURVEY
Business owners are asked to complete a survey that is intended to help the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce understand what tools, education and other components will help them navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find the link here: conta.cc/3sBwnqF.
Answers will be evaluated to develop educational training and provide you with information which will assist your business as we navigate forward during these challenging times.
The survey is open to all business owners in the area.
ALSO
The city of Cripple Creek and Newmont Mining Corp. sponsor the Fire Truck Dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. March 8 at the fire station, 147 E. Bennet St., Cripple Creek. RSVP to Jeff Mosher at jmosher@cripple-creek.co.us by March 4.
Diane Pritchard, dispatch supervisor for the Cripple Creek Police Department, was honored by the Cripple Creek City Council for 25 years of service. Under Pritchard’s leadership, the department has received statewide honors over the past several years.