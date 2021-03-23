The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
‘GOD WITH US’ MUSICAL AT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE
Charis Bible College presents the musical “God with Us,” April 2-4 at the college campus in Woodland Park. Elizabeth and Robert Muren wrote and produced the performance. The annual event also features the Spring Craft Show and Market from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. Sunday.
For information about showtimes and ticketing, visit GodWithUsMusical.com.
ALSO
• Jeff Mosher, marketing and events director for the city of Cripple Creek, is a new member of the board of directors of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.
• According to the Roshek Report, 45 homes sold in February in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $2,642,500 and the lowest at $210,000. In Divide, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced was $640,000 and the lowest at $250,000. In Florissant, of 15 homes sold, the highest-priced was $2.4 million and the lowest at $240,000. In Cripple Creek and Victor, two homes sold for $394,900 and $278,000. In Ute Pass, no homes were sold.