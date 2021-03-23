032421-cr-buzz1

Courtesy of Andrew Wommack Ministries

Jesus teaching the crowds: A scene from “God With Us,” a musical by Robert and Elizabeth Muren that’s heading to the stage at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.

 Courtesy of Andrew Wommack Ministries

The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.

‘GOD WITH US’ MUSICAL AT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE

Charis Bible College presents the musical “God with Us,” April 2-4 at the college campus in Woodland Park. Elizabeth and Robert Muren wrote and produced the performance. The annual event also features the Spring Craft Show and Market from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. Sunday.

For information about showtimes and ticketing, visit GodWithUsMusical.com.

ALSO

• Jeff Mosher, marketing and events director for the city of Cripple Creek, is a new member of the board of directors of the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

• According to the Roshek Report, 45 homes sold in February in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $2,642,500 and the lowest at $210,000. In Divide, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced was $640,000 and the lowest at $250,000. In Florissant, of 15 homes sold, the highest-priced was $2.4 million and the lowest at $240,000. In Cripple Creek and Victor, two homes sold for $394,900 and $278,000. In Ute Pass, no homes were sold.

Tags

Load comments