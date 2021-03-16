The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
DINO MUSEUM AND OTHER BUSINESSES PROVIDING INTERNSHIPS
Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Museum, Aspen Interiors and Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park and the Porsche dealership in Colorado Springs have provided internship opportunities for students in the Woodland Park School District.
ALSO
Anna Hummel’s home based business, Baking with Grace, provided the cake pops for the dedication of the COG Railway Car in Woodland Station last month.
For information, call 719-344-4504 or check Facebook: Baking with Grace.