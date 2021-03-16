033014 life dino center

Visitor Experience Guide, Crystal Woolf, leads a group through The Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park on March 21, 2014. The resource center, one of only a handful in the world to offer such a service, supplies casts and articulate molds of prehistoric creatures to universities and museums around the world.

DINO MUSEUM AND OTHER BUSINESSES PROVIDING INTERNSHIPS

Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Museum, Aspen Interiors and Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park and the Porsche dealership in Colorado Springs have provided internship opportunities for students in the Woodland Park School District.

ALSO

Anna Hummel’s home based business, Baking with Grace, provided the cake pops for the dedication of the COG Railway Car in Woodland Station last month.

For information, call 719-344-4504 or check Facebook: Baking with Grace.

