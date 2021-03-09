The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
FAMILY-OWNED MORTUARY IN DIVIDE ENCHANCES SERVICES
A new 2,000-square foot crematorium at Mountain Memorial Funeral Home enhances the services of the family-owned mortuary in Divide.
“The crematorium will make it more convenient for the family of the loved one and it’s something we wanted to do,” said Steve Tomsky, who with his wife Cora and their children Sage and Jack Henry live in the home attached to the mortuary.
The new crematorium is part of a four-year remodeling project that includes interior remodeling of the reception area and chapel. Local businesses that built the crematorium include Ace Electric, Chris Orton Painting, Bear Creek Plumbing, Harold Clare’s AA Cement and J.B. Smith Construction.
Mountain Memorial Funeral Home does pre-arrangements and is able to host all kinds of veterans’ services, including military honors, Tomsky said.
“We’ve sent the bodies of veterans to Arlington National Cemetery,” he said
The business conducts services at Mountain Wilderness Memorial Park as well as in its chapel.
For information, call 719-687-0333.
CRIPPLE CREEK TRANSIT OPERATOR RECOGNIZED BY STATE
Dave Cook has been named Operator of the Month by the State of Colorado. A Driver for Cripple Creek’s transit service, Cook caught the attention of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“They have been looking at Dave because of his performance and what he has done for the community,” said Ted Schweitzer, Cripple Creek’s Transportation Director. “He goes above and beyond with regard to checking maintenance and safety guidelines.”
Cook pays special attention to his riders, particularly the older ones as well as the schoolchildren he picks up in the afternoons. “We’re assisting the district in bringing students in from Victor,” Schweitzer said. “Kids are almost 50% of our ridership right now.”
The service is chiefly for younger children and is an addition to the traditional bus service provided by the Cripple Creek-Victor School District. To satisfy requirements by CDOT, Schweitzer’s drivers use buses from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“Transportation is a coordinated effort between the school and the city,” Schweitzer said. “Dave is a critical part of this.”
Cook received the award in a statewide Zoom conference last week.
ALSO
Shining Mountain Golf Club hosts vaccine clinics for Teller County Public Health and Peak Vista at no charge to Teller County.