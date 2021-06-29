Teller County cartographer honored
Teller County cartographer Linda Bretag tracks mining claims and other small slices of property in the county. Last week, Bretag was honored by the commissioners as well as her boss, the assessor Colt Simmons, for her 25 years of service with the county.
Also
Arren Gavin, emergency medical technician, with Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, was named EMT of the Year by the Plains to Peaks Regional Trauma Advisory Council.
Dave Hansher, deputy chief of the health service district, received RETAC’s Career Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service to the community as a paramedic, educator and leader.