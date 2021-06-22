County commissioners invited to Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
Chris Whitney, a past-president of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo organization, along with organization volunteer Corliss Palmer and 2021 Girl of the West Georgia Strimenos invited Teller County commissioners to the rodeo on July 14-17 at Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Proceeds from the rodeo support military families. With the the rodeo representatives are Milford Ashworth, mayor of Cripple Creek; and commissioners Erik Stone and Dan Williams.
Also
Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, has been named chair-elect of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center Board of Directors.