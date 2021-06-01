The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Mike Sperry steps into role on IREA’s board of directors
Mike Sperry, a realtor with Michael Harper Realty in Woodland Park, has been elected to represent District 3 on the Intermountain Rural Electric Association’s Board of Directors. Sperry replaces his father, Gene Sperry, who represented the district for 32 years. Mike Sperry faced opponent Kevin Bierbaum in the election.
Stephany Egan has been hired as the front desk receptionist specialist at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
Newmont Mining Corporation, the Black Monarch Hotel and the Southern Teller County Focus Group, a nonprofit organization, will sponsor the Victor Gem and Mineral Show on June 18-20 in downtown Victor.
John Meyers and Joy Smith have joined the board of Tweeds Holiday Home Tour. The mission of the tour is to raise funds for Teller County nonprofit organizations that foster art, culture, human services and environmental stewardship. A tradition in Teller County, the home tour is the first weekend in December.