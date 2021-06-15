The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Family takes in exhibit sponsored by Chamber of Commerce
Amanda Hurley viewed her photography display at Gayle Gross’s Reserve Our Gallery last week. Hurley was with her son, Rowan Hurley, along with her friend Amanda Redd and daughter Fiona. The four were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gallery sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
57 Homes sold in May in Teller County, Ute Pass
According to the Roshek Report, 57 homes sold in May in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $930,000, the lowest, $225,000. In Divide, of nine homes sold, the highest-priced was $1,490,000, the lowest $210,000. In Florissant, of 189 homes sold, the highest-priced was $810,000, the lowest, $220,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of seven homes sold, the highest-priced was $630,000, the lowest, $115,000. In Ute Pass, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $550,000, the lowest, $96,000.
Also
Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust, has accepted the invitation from the Ute Pass Symphony Guild to be the guest conductor at the July 5 Symphony Above the Clouds concert in Woodland Park.