Teller County designates Mountain Memorial as funeral home of record
Teller County commissioners designated Mountain Memorial in Divide as the funeral home of record for people who die in the county. The agreement is the result of the $500,000 investment made by the Tomsky family — Steve, Cora, Sage and Jack — for the new crematorium on site.
Also
Sharon Marolf has been promoted to the office of deputy treasurer by Mark Czelusta, the county treasurer. Marolf, a tax professional who is experienced in the county’s tax lien sales and abatement issues, succeeds Nancy Nolan, who retired last week after 36 years with the treasurer’s office.