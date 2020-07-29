The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
REGIONAL BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS HELP FUND EXPERIENCE RIDE
Several Pikes Peak Region businesses and organizations helped fund the Experience Ride by Mountain Top Cycling Club: Heuberger Subaru, Teller County Waste, Mr. Potts, Waste Management, Four Mile Church and Donna Corum, Hartsel Food Bank, Woodland Park Community Singers, Guffey Steampunk Society and Guffey Fire Station. The ride’s Summit level sponsors: Park State Bank, Foxworth and Galbraith, Sawaya Law Firm, Black Hills Energy and Real Energy Solutions.
The ride’s Alpine Level sponsors: IREA, Michael Harper Realty, Banana Belt Liquors, Absolute Septic, Carter Realty, Animal Medical Center, Benchmark Mortgage, Andersen Enterprises, Timberline Spraying and Mitigation Services and Woodland Professional Building. Other sponsors that are listed on the club website, mountaintopcyclingclub.com.
GUTHRIE ELECTED PRESIDENT OF PIKES PEAK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Katharine Guthrie was elected president of the Pikes Peak Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as The Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce. Guthrie serves on the Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees.
LOCAL ART TO GO ON DISPLAY AT PARK STATE BANK & TRUST
Park State Bank & Trust hosts works by artists who belong to the Cripple Creek Art Alliance. The works, in a variety of media, will be shown in the bank’s Eichman Gallery through the month of August.
Park State Bank & Trust is located at 710 U.S. 24 in Woodland Park.
— Written by Pat Hill