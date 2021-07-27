The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Coffee shop to open at 110 Reserve
A gathering place in the center of downtown, 110 Reserve is a hot spot these days, a place vibrant and inviting in these post-pandemic days.
The reserve is an outdoor patio with picnic tables and chairs developed by Jason and Pam Mikesell, who owns the boutique Miss Priss that opens to the reserve.
Jon and Traci Gemelke are joining the entrepreneurial zing by leasing the adjacent building to Tessa and Joe Swearengin, who plan to open a coffee shop called Java House. “The customers can use the courtyard at the reserve,” Gemelke said.
The building is the former location of Buck’s and Tres Hombres taverns, both a part of the city’s history and the scene of many gatherings in the old days of Woodland Park.
Structurally, the building is sound, Gemelke said, but it needed extensive remodeling. “We ended up spending close to $100,000 by the time it was said and done,” he said. “We got a lot of kudos from the city.”
To spruce up the inside, Gemelke hired David Langley to do the architectural design.
The Gemelkes also lease space to the Swearengins in the building they own at the corner of Center Street and Midland Avenue. Pastors of Freedom Church, the couple plans to use the building for office space and video recordings. They live in the upstairs apartment.
The Gemelkes purchased the building from Ralph and Darlene Holloway. Jon Gemelke was recently appointed to the board of the Downtown Development Authority.