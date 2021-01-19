The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
PAINTCARE COLORADO LAUNCHES HOME PICKUP SERVICE IN TELLER COUNTY
PaintCare Colorado has launched a home pickup service for El Paso and Teller county residents with more than 10 gallons of paint.
There is no charge for the temporary service; the cost is covered by PaintCare fee on sales of new paint. To submit a request for pickup, visit actenviro.com/paintcare-request or call 866-333-9222 and select option three.
ALSO
According to the Roshek Report, 71 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in December. In Woodland Park, of 31 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.2 million, the lowest, $179,000.
In Divide, of 11 homes sold, the highest-priced was $745,000, the lowest, $289,000.
In Florissant, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $982,000, the lowest, $175,000.
In Cripple Creek & Victor, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced, was $304,000, the lowest, $189,000.
In Ute Pass, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $454,000, the lowest, $219,000.