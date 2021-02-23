The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
LIGHTER SIDE OF CHRISTMAS PARADE PRESENTS CHECKS TO LOCAL ORGS
The Lighter Side of Christmas Parade Committee treasurer David Mals presented checks to members of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Woodland Park Main Street for their fundraising efforts during the 2020 Lighter Side of Christmas Parade.
SENIOR SERVICES OFFERED BY TELLER COUNTY NONPROFIT
Seniors in Teller County can access federal and state benefits through Brothers Redevelopment — a nonprofit that provides housing and housing-related services to low-income, elderly and disabled residents across the state.
The nonprofit’s Aging in Place Initiative is a free program that connects eligible seniors to a variety of services and benefits like Social Security, food assistance, health care, mortgage/rental and utility assistance, transportation, yard work and other federal and state benefits.
Seniors can access the program by calling the state’s only centralized housing helpline, Colorado Housing Connects, at 1-844-926-6632. For more information, visit brothersredevelopment.org/senior-services/.
ALSO
Rebecca Ruddell, the owner of Joanie’s Deli and Bakery in Woodland Park, has been chosen by Bon Appetit to compete in the favorite chef competition.
According to the Roshek Report, 53 homes sold in January in Teller County and the Ute Pass area. In Woodland Park, of 28 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.3 million; the lowest $290,000. In Divide, of 5 homes sold, the highest-priced was $485,000; the lowest $305,000. In Florissant, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $561,000; the lowest $184,000. In the Cripple Creek/Victor area, of 8 homes sold, the highest-priced was $450,000; the lowest $123,000. In Ute Pass, of 2 homes sold, the highest-priced was $456,900; the lowest $315,000.