The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
THE WYKAS OPENING WILDFLOUR BAKING COMPANY
Joe and Liesl Wyka are opening Wildflour Baking Company in Gold Hill Square North in the former location of My Sweet Escape Bakery. The Wykas are currently remodeling the space before opening. Liesl Wyka is known for her confections under the name Cocoapelli Bakery in Florissant.
ALSO
Drew Austin has been named vice president of construction at Park State Bank & Trust.
Cheyenne Hellman has been hired as a tax clerk in the office of county treasurer Mark Czelusta.