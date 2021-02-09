The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
ERDLEY AND GILLEY OPEN CUTTING EDGE REALTORS BRANCH
As the real estate market in Teller County remains hot, Jennifer Erdley and Erin Gilley are opening a branch of Cutting Edge Realtors in Woodland Park.
Erdley, with 36 years of experience in real estate in Woodland Park, and Gilley, a mortgage broker with five years’ experience as a Realtor, are partnering in the new venture. “Cutting Edge is very high-tech and offers training to all new agents,” Erdley said.
Gilley added, “They are forward-moving, keeping up with the way the real estate market is going,” she said.
With at least two listings a week, Erdley and Gilley see a continuation of the influx of buyers into Teller County. “Our sales are coming from the big cities, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, some from places in Ohio,” Erdley said. “People don’t want to be scared anymore.”
Gilley added. “Since COVID, people are not as friendly, a little more edgy,” she said. “They just want to get away.”
As well, the sales are about the Colorado lifestyle. “We have so much to do outdoors up here, as opposed to what the cities offer,” Erdley said. “We’ve got it all up here.”
The two expect to open the office later this month at 317 S. Baldwin in a remodeled and refurbished building, the project designed by Woodland Park’s well-known architect David Langley.
The office includes a reception area with current listings on a television screen and high-top desks for the company’s mobile agents. “That seems to be the trend these days, since COVID got us used to working at home,” Erdley said.
The Woodland Park Cutting Edge team includes Robin Torres and Madeline Schnecker.
Diane Beaumont’s Benchmark Mortgage is moving offices to the Cutting Edge building.
NEW DENTAL HYGIENE OFFICE OPENS IN WOODLAND PARK
Lelah Pederson has opened Summit Dental Hygiene at 300 W. Lake Ave. in Woodland Park. For information, call 719-285-7154.
ALSO
• Suzanne Morrison, broker associate, recently introduced LoKation Real Estate in Woodland Park. For information, check Suzanne.homes4sale@gmail.com or call 719-687-2077.
• Renee Taylor has closed Sweet Escape Bakery in Gold Hill Square North.