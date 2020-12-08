The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458 for the chance to be featured.
LISA RAWSON NAMED PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR IN WOODLAND PARK
Lisa Rawson, executive director of the Community Cupboard in Woodland Park, was named Philanthropist of the Year during the Colorado Philanthropy Day on Nov. 13, a Zoom event.
Nominated for the award by Doug Peterson and Susan Tanner, Rawson was recognized for her work during the initial shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. From March through June, Rawson distributed 38,000 pounds of food, without the help of volunteers or staff.
“She did not want to jeopardize their health,” the two wrote in the nomination form.
ALSO
• Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor Mining Co. donated $10,000 in matching grant funds to Community Partnership Family Resource Center for the annual IndyGive campaign.
IndyGive is an annual online fundraising campaign for nonprofit organizations throughout the region.
To donate to Community Partnership, visit indygive.com/cpfrc.