The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458.
Paula Levy and Debbie N. are ready to wrap Christmas presents at DayBreak — An Adult Day Program. Levy, founder and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization, offers the gift wrapping service as a fundraiser and it is available at DayBreak, 404 N. Colorado 67, Woodland Park, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday until Dec. 23.
JaNiece Tyler, president of the VFW Auxiliary No. 11411, presented last month a $1,000 check to Jerry Burnham, president of the Woodland Park Senior Organization. The Auxiliary received the funds from the VFW Foundation as part of the Community Support grant program, which is designed to support projects that enrich the community.
Also
Walmart in Woodland Park and Cruise Above the Clouds car show each donated $1,000 to Teller County Search and Rescue last month. The Saturday Knights Hiking Club donated $200.
Jeff Mosher has been named Special Project Director for the City of Cripple Creek. Mosher was formerly the city’s interim marketing and events director.